LSU Housing and Dining have announced students who return home due to the coronavirus outbreak will receive partial refunds.
All students who are able to return home have been urged to do so since March 12 when the University announced classes would resume online on March 30, but housing will remain open and services will be available for those who have to stay on campus.
Students should complete a form detailing their plans to remain on campus or not by March 18. The form can be found in the online housing portal accessed through myLSU.
Those who opt to leave campus at this time will formally check out of their room with a Residential Life and Education Staff member, return their keys and remove all belongings and trash, according to an LSU Residential Life update. These students will receive a credit based on the terms of their housing contract, rent paid, rent rate of the room and the date they check out.
All credits are calculated individually and will be distributed seven business days after students check out of their room, according to LSU Residential Life. Students should make sure they are registered for direct deposit and have an accurate mailing address on file in myLSU to receive their credit from the Bursar's Office.
Students who check out early are also eligible to receive a credit based on their meal plan usage. These credits will also be calculated individually.
Pre-nursing freshman Quinn Marti said she was planning on leaving campus early and was happy to hear the University is providing housing and dining credits.
"I appreciate that they're doing that because they're encouraging us to leave," Marti said. "If we have to, it's good that they're giving us our money back."
Sociology freshman David Asbury also lives on campus and said he already anticipated the University issues partial refunds for students leaving campus early.
"We do pay for things like room and board, so you would expect that since we're not getting the full semester," Asbury said. "I wouldn't expect to not get anything back because it's been half a semester."
Students who remain on campus may be asked to relocate to another residence hall in order for the University to practice social distancing, according to Residential Life. As of March 17, dine-in service is not available in the Student Union or dining halls on campus, but LSU Dining is continuing to feed students through two to-go options. Students can use a meal swipe at either The 5's side dining room for cold "grab and go" meals or The Club at Union Square at the following times:
- Monday - Friday:
- Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Dinner: 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m
- Saturday - Sunday:
- Brunch: 10:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Dinner: 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.