The LSU Division of Strategic Communications announced in a broadcast email today that effective tomorrow, March 17, most faculty and staff will work remotely "for the foreseeable future."
Strategic Communications recommends all students return home if they are able to do so.
"This is a rapidly evolving situation, and we recognize the burden this may place on some of you," Strategic Communications wrote in an email. "Academic and administrative staff will try to be as understanding as possible with any students who need additional support."