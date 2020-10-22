On Oct. 22, residents of East and West Laville Hall received emails from the University saying they need to be tested for COVID-19 on Friday, Oct. 23.
The University said in the email that the halls "have been identified as areas of heightened COVID-19 risk," which was discovered through the data of TIGER Check Monitoring System, on-campus testing and the University's wastewater study.
The COVID-19 response staff will meet residents in their rooms to conduct a COVID-19 test. Students are to be in their rooms by 4 p.m.
If students do not comply with the required coronavirus test, they would be in violation of the LSU Code of Student Conduct, which "may impact your ability to remain on campus and participate in any in-person activities," according to the email.
