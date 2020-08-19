The University announced Wednesday in a tweet that all cases of COVID-19 reported to the school will be posted online for the public to view.
The cases will be disclosed in their "Roadmap to Fall" web page, which also includes LSU guidelines, resources and testing information regarding COVID-19 for students and faculty.
As LSU continues to enhance the procedures leading up to the start of the fall semester, the university plans to publicly post aggregate COVID-19 case numbers among the LSU population.— LSU (@LSU) August 19, 2020
According to the University, 22 cases of COVID-19 among faculty and staff have already been reported within the last four days. These cases were classified under "total aggregate number of cases," meaning it includes "includes persons that were not on campus at any time in the period they contracted the virus."
The University also clarified in a separate tweet that all faculty will be notified of positive test results among their students.
The tracker does not release information regarding the identities of individual students or faculty members due to HIPAA laws.