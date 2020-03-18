Memorial Tower

The LSU Memorial Tower stands Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020 on Tower Drive, Baton Rouge.

 Bella Biondini

LSU announced that all campus buildings will be locked beginning tomorrow, March 19.

Essential employees should still report to campus as they normally would. However, beginning tomorrow, all campus buildings should only be accessed by essential personnel while remaining locked, according to the University's announcement.

Non-essential employees are asked not to come to campus; employees who are unsure about their status should contact their supervisors.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

