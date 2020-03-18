LSU announced that all campus buildings will be locked beginning tomorrow, March 19.
The LSU Administration and the LSU Emergency Operations Center have determined that, for the safety of the university community, all campus buildings will be locked beginning March 19. Employees who are not essential are asked not to come to campus.— LSU (@LSU) March 19, 2020
Essential employees should still report to campus as they normally would. However, beginning tomorrow, all campus buildings should only be accessed by essential personnel while remaining locked, according to the University's announcement.
Non-essential employees are asked not to come to campus; employees who are unsure about their status should contact their supervisors.
