LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced Thursday in an email that the University will move into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 recovery plan starting Monday, March 8 in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement that the state will move to a modified Phase 3.
The new guidelines include indoor and outdoor meetings being limited to 50% occupancy, or a maximum of 250 people for indoor meetings. All meetings with more than 10 in-person attendees will still require EOC approval, and student organizations may request changes for events scheduled for Saturday, March 20 or later through TigerLink starting Monday.
Face coverings are still required at all times on campus, and the University encourages the use of virtual and outdoor venues whenever possible. In-person attendees are required to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and hygiene.
LSU community members interested in receiving a free COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to fill out a preregistration form, which can be accessed here.
"As always, thank you for all you’ve done to help keep LSU safe, and let’s continue to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 at LSU so we can have a more 'normal' fall semester!" wrote Galligan.