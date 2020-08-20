LSU is providing free COVID-19 tests starting today for any students, faculty or staff that would like to be tested.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and on the corner of Tower Drive and Free Speech Plaza in front of the Student Union. Tests will be available from today, Aug. 20, until at least Aug. 29. After Aug. 29, the University will provide additional information about potential on-campus testing options, according to the Division of Strategic Communications.

This announcement comes one day after the University announced it would post all reported COVID-19 cases online for public view. As of Aug. 20 at 9:30 a.m., the University has 22 reported positive cases.

The self-administered test involves a nasal swab in the front of the nostril to detect an active COVID-19 infection. All tests administered at these two sites will be free of charge and do not require insurance. Results will be distributed within three to five days of the test.

Anyone interested in receiving a free test should pre-register here; enter LSU's zip code (70803) when prompted. After registering, print the voucher and present it at the testing site. On-site registration will be available, but pre-registration allows for express testing.

University students can also contact the Student Health Center if they have COVID-19 symptoms; testing is also available there once recommended by a clinician.