LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan announced the University will postpone all May commencement ceremonies, including those for the Veterinary School and Law Center.
The University made the decision to postpone commencement after receiving student input from a survey conducted by Student Government. SG conducted a survey of the graduating class and received about 2,000 student responses.
Galligan said the University will allow graduating students to participate in a future commencement ceremony and will release more details when they're available.
Once a student completes their degree requirements, they will be considered an LSU graduate as of that date and will be sent a diploma in advance of the graduation ceremony. Galligan asked all graduating students to fill out a form to ensure the University mails the diploma to the correct address and can anticipate the number of guests at its future commencement ceremonies. Vet and law school graduating students do not need to fill out this form because they will be contacted by their respective schools with more information.
"The safety and well-being of everyone in our LSU community is our highest priority and with that guiding principle, we knew that we could not put anyone in harm’s way by holding our commencement ceremonies as planned," Galligan said. "It was an extremely hard decision to make, but it’s the right one."