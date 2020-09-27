The University updated its COVID-19 reporting dashboard Friday to include more information on positive case trends, total number of tests taken and the number of students and faculty in isolation or quarantine.

The previous version of the reporting dashboard included only the number of positive tests that were self-reported through the TIGER Check Daily Symptom Checker.

"As testing on campus has increased, to ensure accuracy, we are now, as of Sept. 25, also including in the case count anyone who has tested positive at an on-campus testing center who did not enter their results into the Daily Symptom Checker," the website reads.

As of Friday, there were 6,078 total tests taken on campus, with a 6.7% positivity rate and a 93.3% negativity rate. Out of 7,200 students in on-campus housing, 28 were in isolation and 46 were in quarantine.

A total of 970 cases were reported since Aug. 23, including 932 students and 38 employees.

There are 216 students and 15 employees who received a positive diagnosis within the past 10 days.

LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said there were a number of factors to consider when expanding the reporting dashboard, including privacy and how beneficial the information presented is to the community.

"University leadership has said from the start that safety would be our guidepost, but we will not compromise our students, faculty or staff's privacy with any of our protocols or procedures," Ballard said. "As with everything from the beginning of our preparations in March to have students return to campus, the administration isn't shy about pivoting or changing directions as needed. With the COVID dashboard, a more robust version had been in the works and we launched it on Friday."

Case numbers will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at approximately 4 p.m. and will include numbers from the previous day.