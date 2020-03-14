The number of presumptive positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 67 as of Saturday afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in a news conference.

The majority of cases are in the greater New Orleans area, though many have been confirmed in northern Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards' administration said the spread is a "community spread," meaning transmission is happening locally, not through travel, according to the Advocate.

