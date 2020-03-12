NCAA officials announced the cancellation of the NCAA tournament over concerns about the coronavirus Thursday.
The decision comes after all Power 5 conferences cancelled their respective men's and women's tournaments. The NCAA announced Wednesday that March Madness would not include fans or anyone outside of specified personnel.
Schools in these conferences have also prohibited fan attendance in all sporting events. These decisions reached the academic level when schools across the country shut their doors and required students to leave their premises.
The NBA and NHL suspended their seasons as of Wednesday in precaution for their players and employees.
