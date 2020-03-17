The SEC cancelled all 2019-2020 conference and non-conference regular season competition Tuesday afternoon.
These cancellations include all football spring games and LSU's pro day.
"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."
Any remaining athletic meetings or practices remain suspended until at least April 15.