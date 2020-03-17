LSU Prepares for Saturday against Auburn

LSU football players practice at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

 Aurianna Cordero

The SEC cancelled all 2019-2020 conference and non-conference regular season competition Tuesday afternoon. 

These cancellations include all football spring games and LSU's pro day.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

Any remaining athletic meetings or practices remain suspended until at least April 15.

Load comments