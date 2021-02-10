This story will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when LSU updates its COVID-19 dashboard. Click the embedded links to each school's roadmap for the most up-to-date information.
Last updated Wednesday, Feb. 10
Total active positive cases: 57
Total positive cases: 514
Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 11.
Total positive cases from the previous week: 167*
Total positive cases: 655
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 13.
Total active positive cases: 42
Total positive cases: 1,324
Total active positive cases are updated daily on the university's website; the total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 10.
For reporting purposes, positive cases remain active until 10 days after the positive test dates when the cases are considered 'recoveries'.
Total positive cases from the previous week: 94*
Total positive cases: 418
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 10.
Total positive cases from the previous day: 32*
Total positive cases: 773
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 15.
Total positive cases from the previous week: 115*
Total positive cases: 1,076
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 4.
Total active positive cases: 79
Total positive cases: -
Cases reported in the past 14 days are considered active positive cases. The university does not disclose its total positive count.
Total active positive cases: 46
Total positive cases: 3,122
The university does not disclose what is considered an active case. The total positive count includes all student cases reported since Aug. 19 and all faculty and staff cases reported since Aug. 16.
Total active positive cases: 25
Total positive cases: 1,445
Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since March 18.
Total active positive cases: 108
Total positive cases: 1,094
The university only describes active cases as those "within the timeframe of potential viral spread to others." The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 1.
Total active positive cases: 86
Total positive cases: -
The university does not disclose what is considered an active positive case or its total positive count.
University of Texas at Austin:
Total active positive cases: 213
Total positive cases: 2,735
Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 26.
Total active positive cases: 530
Total positive cases: 1,798
Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 9.
Total positive cases from the previous week: 56*
Total positive cases: 329
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since the university's "pre-arrival" period, which dates to before .