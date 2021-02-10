Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.