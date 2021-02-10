CovidTestingSites

A sign reads “Covid Testing Center- Room 263” on Jan. 25, 2021 in a stairwell of Coates Hall.

 Matthew Perschall

This story will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when LSU updates its COVID-19 dashboard. Click the embedded links to each school's roadmap for the most up-to-date information.

Last updated Wednesday, Feb. 10

Louisiana State University:

Total active positive cases: 57

Total positive cases: 514

Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 11.

University of Alabama:

Total positive cases from the previous week: 167*

Total positive cases: 655

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 13.

University of Arkansas:

Total active positive cases: 42

Total positive cases: 1,324

Total active positive cases are updated daily on the university's website; the total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 10.

For reporting purposes, positive cases remain active until 10 days after the positive test dates when the cases are considered 'recoveries'.

Auburn University:

Total positive cases from the previous week: 94*

Total positive cases: 418

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 10.

University of Florida:

Total positive cases from the previous day: 32*

Total positive cases: 773

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 15.

University of Georgia:

Total positive cases from the previous week: 115*

Total positive cases: 1,076

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 4.

Mississippi State University:

Total active positive cases: 79

Total positive cases: - 

Cases reported in the past 14 days are considered active positive cases. The university does not disclose its total positive count.

University of Missouri:

Total active positive cases: 46

Total positive cases: 3,122

The university does not disclose what is considered an active case. The total positive count includes all student cases reported since Aug. 19 and all faculty and staff cases reported since Aug. 16.

Ole Miss:

Total active positive cases: 25

Total positive cases: 1,445

Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since March 18.

University of South Carolina:

Total active positive cases: 108

Total positive cases: 1,094

The university only describes active cases as those "within the timeframe of potential viral spread to others." The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 1.

University of Tennessee:

Total active positive cases: 86

Total positive cases: - 

The university does not disclose what is considered an active positive case or its total positive count.

University of Texas at Austin:

Total active positive cases: 213

Total positive cases: 2,735

Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 26.

Texas A&M University:

Total active positive cases: 530

Total positive cases: 1,798

Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 9.

Vanderbilt University:

Total positive cases from the previous week: 56*

Total positive cases: 329

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since the university's "pre-arrival" period, which dates to before .

Load comments