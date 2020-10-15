COVID-19 Testing Sign

A COVID-19 testing sign sits Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020 in front of a COVID-19 testing pod next to the Pentagon Community on Dalrymple Drive at LSU.

 Abby Kibler

Updated Oct. 14, 4:00 p.m.

This story will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when LSU updates its COVID-19 dashboard. Click the embedded links to each school's roadmap for the most up-to-date information. 

Louisiana State University:

Total active positive cases: 71

Total positive cases: 1,125

Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 24.

University of Alabama:

Total positive cases from the previous week: 55*

Total positive cases: 2,839

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 1.

University of Arkansas:

Total active positive cases: 41

Total positive cases: 722

Total active positive cases are updated daily on the university's website; the total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 10.

Auburn University:

Total positive cases from the previous week: 16*

Total positive cases: 1,384

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 30.

University of Florida:

Total positive cases from the previous day: 26*

Total positive cases: 3,316

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since March 18.

University of Georgia:

Total positive cases from the previous week: 28*

Total positive cases: 1,944

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 10.

Mississippi State University:

Total active positive cases: 53

Total positive cases: - 

Cases reported in the past 14 days are considered active positive cases. The university does not disclose its total positive count.

University of Missouri:

Total active positive cases: 84

Total positive cases: 1,845

The university does not disclose what is considered an active case. The total positive count includes all student cases reported since Aug. 19 and all faculty and staff cases reported since Aug. 16.

Ole Miss:

Total active positive cases: 28

Total positive cases: 798

Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since March 18.

University of South Carolina:

Total active positive cases: 42

Total positive cases: 2,537

The university only describes active cases as those "within the timeframe of potential viral spread to others." The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 1.

University of Tennessee:

Total active positive cases: 196

Total positive cases: - 

The university does not disclose what is considered an active positive case or its total positive count.

Texas A&M University:

Total active positive cases: 135

Total positive cases: 1,689

Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 8.

Vanderbilt University:

Total positive cases from the previous week: 38*

Total positive cases: 319

*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.

The total positive count includes all cases reported since the university's "pre-arrival" period, which dates to before Aug. 17.

Click here to learn more about how LSU's reopening plan compares with several flagship universities' across the nation.

Load comments