Updated Oct. 14, 4:00 p.m.
This story will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday when LSU updates its COVID-19 dashboard. Click the embedded links to each school's roadmap for the most up-to-date information.
Total active positive cases: 71
Total positive cases: 1,125
Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 24.
Total positive cases from the previous week: 55*
Total positive cases: 2,839
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since Jan. 1.
Total active positive cases: 41
Total positive cases: 722
Total active positive cases are updated daily on the university's website; the total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 10.
Total positive cases from the previous week: 16*
Total positive cases: 1,384
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 30.
Total positive cases from the previous day: 26*
Total positive cases: 3,316
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since March 18.
Total positive cases from the previous week: 28*
Total positive cases: 1,944
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 10.
Total active positive cases: 53
Total positive cases: -
Cases reported in the past 14 days are considered active positive cases. The university does not disclose its total positive count.
Total active positive cases: 84
Total positive cases: 1,845
The university does not disclose what is considered an active case. The total positive count includes all student cases reported since Aug. 19 and all faculty and staff cases reported since Aug. 16.
Total active positive cases: 28
Total positive cases: 798
Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since March 18.
Total active positive cases: 42
Total positive cases: 2,537
The university only describes active cases as those "within the timeframe of potential viral spread to others." The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 1.
Total active positive cases: 196
Total positive cases: -
The university does not disclose what is considered an active positive case or its total positive count.
Total active positive cases: 135
Total positive cases: 1,689
Cases reported in the past 10 days are considered active positive cases. The total positive count includes all cases reported since Aug. 8.
Total positive cases from the previous week: 38*
Total positive cases: 319
*The university does not disclose its total active positive cases.
The total positive count includes all cases reported since the university's "pre-arrival" period, which dates to before Aug. 17.
