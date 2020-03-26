A third LSU student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
The individual lived in the on-campus Greek community and is now recovering in isolation with their family. Those who are known to have been in close contact with this student have been notified.
Any additional positive COVID-19 cases within the LSU community will be posted to the University's coronavirus website. The University will continue to contact those who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.