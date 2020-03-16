Trump Virus Outbreak

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci | Associated Press

Within months, the novel coronavirus spread across the globe, infecting almost 175,000 and killing 6,700. After originating in Wuhan, China, COVID-19 has impacted the lives of millions in nations like Italy, Iran and the United States. In Louisiana, universities and public schools have closed and transitioned to online classes for the foreseeable future.

Here's how we got here.

Nov. 17, 2019

  • A 55-year old man from China's Hubei province contracts the coronavirus, becoming "Patient Zero." By January 2020, the virus will have shaken the Asian nation.

Dec. 31, 2019

  • On the final day the decade, the Chinese government reports its first coronavirus case to the World Health Organization. The number of infected increased consistently throughout the month.

Jan. 6, 2020

  • The United State Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues a Level 1 travel watch with recommendations for individuals visiting Wuhan. 

Jan. 13, 2020

  • The coronavirus is first reported in Thailand, making it the first case outside of China. 

Jan. 20, 2020

Jan. 22, 2020

  • The Chinese government begins its quarantine of Wuhan. The city experienced up to 2,000 new infections and 100 deaths during the height of the outbreak.

Feb. 10, 2020

  • China continues to struggle with the outbreak with over 3,000 new cases being recorded every day.

Feb. 11, 2020

  • The World Health Organization renames the coronavirus COVID-19.

Feb. 17, 2020

  • Ninety-nine cases of COVID-19 are confirmed on board the Diamond Princess cruiseship, the highest single day total during the ship's saga, making it the highest concentration of the virus outside of mainland China.

Feb. 24, 2020

  • The United States surpasses 50 cases of COVID-19 including citizens who were stranded aboard the Diamond Princess and quarantined upon return.

Feb. 29, 2020 

  • The first COVID-19 death in the United States is reported. The patient was a man in his 50s from King County, Washington. By the end of February, 64 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. along with 85,000 cases worldwide.

March 2, 2020

  • Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects Louisiana to be impacted COVID-19 during an address at a Press Club of Baton Rouge luncheon, calling it "a matter of when, not if."

March 6, 2020

March 9, 2020

March 10, 2020

March 11, 2020

March 12, 2020

March 13, 2020

March 14, 2020

  • There are now 77 reported cases in Louisiana. U.S. cases reaches 2,660.
  • The first COVID-19 death is reported in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards announces. The Orleans Parish resident had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized at the Touro infirmary.
  • The LSU UREC shuts downs.

March 15, 2020

  • There are now 103 reported cases in Louisiana and 3,774 across the United States.
  • A second Louisiana residents dies of COVID-19.

