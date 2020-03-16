Within months, the novel coronavirus spread across the globe, infecting almost 175,000 and killing 6,700. After originating in Wuhan, China, COVID-19 has impacted the lives of millions in nations like Italy, Iran and the United States. In Louisiana, universities and public schools have closed and transitioned to online classes for the foreseeable future.
Here's how we got here.
Nov. 17, 2019
- A 55-year old man from China's Hubei province contracts the coronavirus, becoming "Patient Zero." By January 2020, the virus will have shaken the Asian nation.
Dec. 31, 2019
- On the final day the decade, the Chinese government reports its first coronavirus case to the World Health Organization. The number of infected increased consistently throughout the month.
Jan. 6, 2020
- The United State Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues a Level 1 travel watch with recommendations for individuals visiting Wuhan.
Jan. 13, 2020
- The coronavirus is first reported in Thailand, making it the first case outside of China.
Jan. 20, 2020
- The first case of the coronavirus is recorded in the United States in Snohomish County, Washington. A 35-year-old man who had recently returned from Wuhan displayed symptoms and was subsequently tested positive.
Jan. 22, 2020
- The Chinese government begins its quarantine of Wuhan. The city experienced up to 2,000 new infections and 100 deaths during the height of the outbreak.
Feb. 10, 2020
- China continues to struggle with the outbreak with over 3,000 new cases being recorded every day.
Feb. 11, 2020
- The World Health Organization renames the coronavirus COVID-19.
Feb. 17, 2020
- Ninety-nine cases of COVID-19 are confirmed on board the Diamond Princess cruiseship, the highest single day total during the ship's saga, making it the highest concentration of the virus outside of mainland China.
Feb. 24, 2020
- The United States surpasses 50 cases of COVID-19 including citizens who were stranded aboard the Diamond Princess and quarantined upon return.
Feb. 29, 2020
- The first COVID-19 death in the United States is reported. The patient was a man in his 50s from King County, Washington. By the end of February, 64 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. along with 85,000 cases worldwide.
March 2, 2020
- Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects Louisiana to be impacted COVID-19 during an address at a Press Club of Baton Rouge luncheon, calling it "a matter of when, not if."
March 6, 2020
March 9, 2020
- Gov. Edwards announces the first case of COVID-19 in Louisiana. The patient is a Jefferson Parish resident who was hospitalized in Orleans Parish.
March 10, 2020
- Two more cases are announced in Orleans Parish. Almost 950 Americans have tested positive across 36 states. Twenty-nine have died.
March 11, 2020
- There are now 13 reported cases in Louisiana.
- NCAA President mark Emmert announces that NCAA championship events will be closed to the public, taking place only with essential staff and limited family attendance.
- The NBA suspends its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, setting off a chain of sports cancellations over the coming days.
March 12, 2020
- There are now 19 reported cases in Louisiana.
- LSU cancels in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester and announces a transition to online courses following spring break.
- Gov. Edwards declares a public emergency in Louisiana.
- LSU Athletics suspends all sporting events through the end of March.
- The NCAA cancels its men and women's basketball tournaments.
March 13, 2020
- There are now 36 reported cases in Louisiana.
- LSU cancels on-campus events with more than 30 people, states it will release a decision on commencement addresses later.
- Gov. Edwards closes public schools across the state until April 13.
- President Donald Trump declares the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency.
- The Louisiana presidential primary is suspended due to concerns over the virus.
March 14, 2020
- There are now 77 reported cases in Louisiana. U.S. cases reaches 2,660.
- The first COVID-19 death is reported in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards announces. The Orleans Parish resident had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized at the Touro infirmary.
- The LSU UREC shuts downs.
March 15, 2020
- There are now 103 reported cases in Louisiana and 3,774 across the United States.
- A second Louisiana residents dies of COVID-19.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.