Since the start of the fall semester, over 1,200 students across campus have contracted COVID-19, including those within residence halls. The University uses various tools to determine which residence halls are considered to be areas of "heightened COVID-19 risk," including wastewater testing, on-campus testing and the TIGER Check Monitoring System.
LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said the University cannot disclose which residence halls were notified due to student privacy concerns.
Below is the list of residence halls that have had mandatory testing due to being identified as areas of heightened COVID-19 risk below, based on information gathered from student and parent reports provided to The Reveille:
Day of testing: Thursday, Oct. 29
Capacity: 200 students (3.7% of all Residence Halls at LSU)
Day of testing: Wednesday, Oct. 28
Capacity: 500 students (9.3% of all Residence Halls at LSU)
Day of testing: Friday, Oct. 23
Capacity: 600 students (11.2% of all Residence Halls at LSU)
Day of testing: Sunday, Sept. 27
Capacity: 330 students (6.1% of all Residence Halls at LSU)
Day of testing: Sunday, Sept. 27
Capacity: 400 students (7.5% of all Residence Halls at LSU)
Day of testing: Sunday, Sept. 27
Capacity: 260 students (4.8% of all Residence Halls at LSU)
Note: Percentages do not include on-campus apartments or Cedar Hall, which does not offer its capacity on the Residential Life website.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.