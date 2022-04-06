Dad Rock graphic

Chuck Berry - Oh Louisiana 

Led Zeppelin - Gallows Pole

The Association - Wantin' Ain't Gettin'

The Kinks - Sunny Afternoon

Emit Rhodes - With My Face On The Floor

Badfinger - Apple of My Eye

The Beatles - I Me Mine

Buffalo Springfield - Pretty Girl Why

Captain Beefheart - Her Eyes Are A Blue Million Miles

Carlos Santana - Evil Ways

The Clash - Charlies Don't Surf

Derek & The Dominoes - I looked Away

Dire Straights - Down The Waterline

Fleetwood Mac - Jewel Eyed Judy 

The Guess Who - Undun

The Guess Who - Answer 

Love - Walk Right In

Lovin Spoonful - (Till I) Run With You

Ten Years After - Positive Vibrations 

Ronnie Wood - Can You Feel The Fire

The Sopwith Camel - Coke, Suede and Waterbeds 

Pink Floyd - Money 

The Zombies - Just Tell Her No

ZZ Top - Just Got Paid

Cheap Trick - If You Want My Love

The Open Mind - Magic Potion 

Badfinger - No Matter What

Quicksilver Messenger Service - Fresh Air 

Load comments