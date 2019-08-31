PHOTOS: Easton Corbin at Texas Club Baton Rouge Mitchell Scaglione Mitchell Scaglione Aug 31, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 25 Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Robert Counts performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Robert Counts performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Robert Counts performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Robert Counts performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Members of the audience cheer as country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Members of the audience cheer as country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS: Easton Corbin at Texas Club Baton Rouge 1 of 25 Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Robert Counts performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Robert Counts performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione A member of Easton Corbin's Band performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Robert Counts performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Robert Counts performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Members of the audience cheer as country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Members of the audience cheer as country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Country music singer Easton Corbin performs at Texas Club Baton Rouge on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Mitchell Scaglione Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Easton Corbin Country Music Texas Club Baton Rouge Baton Rouge Robert Counts Country Music Mitchell Scaglione Follow Mitchell Scaglione Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille. Recommended for you Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Louisiana business owner adds a Cajun kick to kombucha industry LSU Football 2019 Schedule Preview LSU releases depth chart; Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen still fighting for starting spot Rev Ranks: Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich defeats Chick-fil-A's original sandwich