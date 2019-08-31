PHOTOS: Vitcory Hill Georgia Southern
Mitchell Scaglione
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Bella Biondini
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Like what you read and want to support student journalism? Click here to donate to The Daily Reveille.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.