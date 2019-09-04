Stars: 5/5
My best friend has done it again. I didn’t think she could surpass “Reputation,” I didn’t think there could be a more perfect line than “I swear I don’t love the drama, it loves me,” written, but Taylor always amazes me with her writing skills and relatable wit, and “what doesn’t kill me makes me want you more.”
The album, which debuted on Aug. 23, is comprised of 18 tracks and comes almost two years after the iconic “Reputation.” This album marked a return to the romantic Taylor we know but it also reflects her growth into a mature woman with more political tracks that detail Taylor’s stance on certain social issues and the current political climate.
“Me!” featuring Brendon Urie from Panic! at the Disco was the first single to be released on April 26 with a music video laden with Easter eggs that included in its lyrics the name of the album, “Lover.” The upbeat pop song written by Swift, Urie and Joel Little is almost a daily affirmation as Taylor sings that she may be psycho and trouble follows her but she’s still the only one of her. Same, girl, same.
“You Need To Calm Down” was released as a single on June 14 with the accompanying music video on June 17, which won Video of the Year at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The video features an ensemble cast of pure stars, Easter eggs to other singles from the album “The Archer” and “Cruel Summer” and compliments the lyrics in support of the LGBTQ+ community. It was a strongly political song, something we hadn’t seen from Taylor before.
In accordance with this switch, “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” is an ode to the 2016 presidential election as seen through the metaphor of a high school romance. I have been wondering since I heard it if the heartbreak prince is President Trump. Although not in a romantic way, he has broken a lot of hearts. The lyrics “boys will be boys then, where are the wise men? Darling, I’m scared” really stuck to me as a woman.
Furthermore, the “voted most likely to run away with you” reminded me of how everyone said they would move to Canada after President Trump won. In Taylor’s case, she could just move to London and be with her “London Boy,” Joe Alwyn. The song expresses Taylor’s continued infatuation for the dreamy actor who supported her through the toughest times in her life.
My snake queen served Kanye the indifference he deserves with the aptly titled “I Forgot That You Existed” upbeat pop ballad. This song opens the album and this detail is so important because it signifies Taylor has finally found peace from the entire feud started by Kanye a decade ago at the VMAs. While I am glad, we have “Reputation” as a result, I am even more glad my girl has moved on from that whole ordeal. Kanye didn’t deserve her forgiveness the first time around.
Taylor breathing is a power move. She’s an amazing human, writer, musician, cat lover, daughter, she dotes on her fans, has flawless style, what else do people want from such an icon? The worst is that the song applies to every woman out there. If you’re strong and decisive as a man, you’re powerful. If you’re a woman, you’re bossy and unapproachable. Unacceptable.
The titular song “Lover” is such a special melody that Keith Urban covered it at a concert this past week. Leave it to Taylor to put wedding vows in a song and make it seem like the most normal thing in the world. This tune is for everyone who is sickeningly in love, when you just can’t get enough of someone because they’re so special and perfect. Can’t relate.
I really love how Taylor’s albums are a reflection of that period in her life. “Reputation” was charged with anger and revenge, but “Lover” is a new phase where she has dealt with her mom’s health, with her lover because there will be difficult times in a relationship no matter how perfect the other person is and how much you love them, with her political stance, coming to terms with the Kanye drama, and the fact that Joe Alwyn might be the one.
The entire album is just amazing. The music is catchy and enjoyable while the lyrics are relatable. There’s a track for every mood. Taylor has a way of phrasing things that connects with people in such a way, it’s like she’s in your head and she’s putting your feelings and thought into the words you couldn’t find at long last. I just love her. My psycho soulmate.
If you haven’t listened to it yet, what are you waiting for? I need to calm down.