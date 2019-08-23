The addition of the infamous chicken sandwich to Popeyes nationwide menu on Aug. 12 has sparked a debate on whether it measures up or surpasses Chick-fil-a’s celebrated chicken sandwich. We’re here for it. Disclaimer: this comparative analysis pertains solely to the spicy chicken sandwiches. For a review of the classic chicken sandwiches, please see psychopaths anonymous.
The Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich was a whooping $4.39 by itself and came nestled inside a wrapper oddly similar to Chick-fil-a’s, but also with a piece of parchment paper wrapped around it for an easy, ready-to-eat experience. In contrast, the Chick-fil-a chicken sandwich came wrapped in the traditional Chick-fil-a aluminum wrapper and was $4.23 by itself.
The Popeyes sandwich is made up of two fluffy brioche buns between the large, crispy piece of fried chicken filet that's accompanied by two large slices of pickle and mayo. The chicken was crunchy, juicy and had that traditional taste of Popeyes chicken that does not necessitate the compliment of a sauce. The chicken was not as spicy as I’d hoped but the crispiness made up for it.
In contrast, the Chick-fil-a spicy chicken sandwich was made up of two flat brioche buns, a fried chicken filet, two slices of pickle and no sauce. I poured Chick-fil-a sauce on my sandwich (if you’re not doing this, you’re not eating it right). It had the traditional taste of a Chick-fil-a sandwich – juicy, not as crunchy and with the marvelous taste of Chick-fil-a sauce that makes it taste like nuggets and BBQ at the same time.
Both sandwiches are delicious in their own respect. The Popeyes sandwich was substantially larger, with a bigger diameter, larger chicken filet and much fluffier buns. While the chicken was not as spicy, it was crispy and seasoned just right with the nice touch of mayo. Chick-fil-a’s sandwich is not as seasoned but spicier, though it is elevated by the magical Chick-fil-a sauce.
If I had to choose between the two, I prefer the Popeyes sandwich. It was more filling and does not require the overload of sauce to taste great. However, tasting the delectable, traditional Popeyes chicken made me miss the biscuit and fries, which made me think how heavenly it’d be if Popeyes made XL biscuits just for the chicken sandwiches instead of buns and also put fries inside. You hear me, Popeyes?
While there are political upsides to supporting one Louisiana-based franchise and not the Georgia-based one that makes donations to anti-LGBTQ organizations, the Popeyes sandwich is superior solely based on taste and more bang for your buck. Chick-fil-a does have the undisputed upper hand when it comes to customer service, though. And that's the tea.