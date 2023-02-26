Someone called in... on purpose, preheating my oven
1. Have In Mind, Cetu Javu
- "German Depeche Mode Jr."
2. Between Two Hearts, Samedi
- "Super Swedish Depeche Mode Jr."
3. Robert De Niro's Waiting, Bananarama
- "Pop Music Peaked in 1984"
4. Blue Diamond, H2O
- "OMD bass line"
5. Red Movies, Play
6. Nova Heart, Spoons
7. Just Keep On, Mood Section
- "Pop Music Peaked in 1985
8. Talking In My Sleep, Primary Colours
-"$150+ on Discogs starting point"
9. One Last Kiss, The Cat Club
10. Second Sight, Dolphin Brothers
- "Steve and Richard Go Crazy"
11. Happy Hi, Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- "Original CD Release Only"
12. Love Cares, Endgames
- "Lead Singer Gets Into Boxing Match With Female Model"
13. Welcome To The Monkey House, Animal Magnet
14. Welcome To The Boomtown, David + David
15. Lovers In A Dangerous Time, Bruce Cockburn
16. I Don't Owe You Anything, Sandie Shaw
17. Crocodile Cryer, Martin Stephenson and The Daintees
18. Cellophane, That Petrol Emotion
19. If The Stars Shine Tonight, The Lilac Time
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw0BcHXa5IDIGv0ZsZG5b634b8s3-hhE5