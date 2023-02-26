DHD Flyer.png

Someone called in... on purpose, preheating my oven

1. Have In Mind, Cetu Javu

- "German Depeche Mode Jr."

2. Between Two Hearts, Samedi

- "Super Swedish Depeche Mode Jr."

3. Robert De Niro's Waiting, Bananarama

- "Pop Music Peaked in 1984"

4. Blue Diamond, H2O

- "OMD bass line"

5. Red Movies, Play

6. Nova Heart, Spoons

7. Just Keep On, Mood Section

- "Pop Music Peaked in 1985

8. Talking In My Sleep, Primary Colours

-"$150+ on Discogs starting point"

9. One Last Kiss, The Cat Club

10. Second Sight, Dolphin Brothers

- "Steve and Richard Go Crazy"

11. Happy Hi, Frankie Goes To Hollywood

- "Original CD Release Only"

12. Love Cares, Endgames

- "Lead Singer Gets Into Boxing Match With Female Model"

13. Welcome To The Monkey House, Animal Magnet

14. Welcome To The Boomtown, David + David

15. Lovers In A Dangerous Time, Bruce Cockburn

16. I Don't Owe You Anything, Sandie Shaw

17. Crocodile Cryer, Martin Stephenson and The Daintees

18. Cellophane, That Petrol Emotion

19. If The Stars Shine Tonight, The Lilac Time

 

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLw0BcHXa5IDIGv0ZsZG5b634b8s3-hhE5

