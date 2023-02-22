It doesn’t matter if you lived through the 1980s or not, allow me to refresh you memory. This is Dance Hall Days, you like Wang Chung? You can’t hear this poptastic music anyone else but here on 91.1 KLSU FM, meaning it’s not on any streaming service. We play Classic Hits, Deep Cuts, and B-Sides. From Chart Toppers to Chart Floppers. Synth Pop, New Wave, Indie, Post Punk and much more…. so Don’t You Forget About Me and tune in on Sundays at 8pm.
