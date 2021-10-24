Students and members across the LSU community are mourning the recent death of junior Sierra Frazier.
Sierra Frazier, a kinesiology junior, died at age 20 on Oct. 17 from a long-term medical condition at Baton Rouge General Hospital.
Frazier aspired to become a physical therapist following her time at LSU and was an active member of the Delta Gamma sorority, having played a vital role in leading this semester’s recruitment process, according to DG President Sarah Cherry.
“In everything that Sierra did, she was striving to do good and she was successful in that,” Cherry said.
The Delta Gamma chapter held a memorial service for Frazier Tuesday, Oct. 19, where members donned Frazier’s favorite color, green, or wore green pins to commemorate her.
“Her optimism, sincerity and humor inspired many laughs and countless smiles,” Delta Gamma wrote in an Instagram post. “Sierra was the kind of sister who always made a point to check in and ask how we were doing.”
Cherry said the entire chapter came together after Frazier’s death to support each other. She said every DG member, even those who didn’t know Frazier, were impacted by the loss and wanted to help one another out.
“There’s been an effort to bring Sierra’s spirit, friendship and love,” Cherry said. “People want to carry that on even though she’s not here anymore.”
As a devout Christian, Frazier was an active member of Second Evening Star Baptist Church in her hometown of Alexandria. Her father, Clarence Frazier, Jr., was a pastor for nearly two years before he passed in 2018.
“Very thankful for daddy raising me in the Church, baptizing me himself and making sure I was always involved!” Sierra wrote in a 2019 Facebook post.
After coming to LSU, she began working for Physical Therapy Center Inc. Delta Gamma member Lainy Serpas said her passion for physical therapy resonated from her desire to help people and improve their lives.
“To know her was to be loved,” Serpas said. “She was friends with anyone. Her smile and her embodiment as a person was amazing. You don’t get to meet a lot of people like her.”
Madison Landry, a freshman and Frazier’s little, said she was the reason she was able to transition to college and make new friends. As an out-of-state student, Frazier was Landry’s best friend and helped her feel included during even the most difficult times of the pandemic.
“She guided me through my freshman year,” Landry said. “She was the definition of strength.”
Landry revered Frazier’s selflessness – she said she most admired how genuinely she cared about other people.
“She wanted to make sure everyone felt included and meant a lot,” Landry said.
Cherry said since her death, members of the chapter have changed their perspective on how to live.
“Truly appreciate the time you have with your friends and family,” Serpas said. “Be kind to people you meet because you don’t know what they’re going through.”
Cherry said Frazier was the full embodiment of Delta Gamma, and that she represented their mission for “doing good; for hope, for strength, for life.”