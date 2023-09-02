Are you looking for a place to get lost in heavy riffs, waves of distortion, beautiful reverb, and feel the otherworldly come to life? Join me, DJ Coco on Sundays from 10-12 p.m. to explore the celestial world of the shoegaze subgenre on the OOZ. With bands like My Bloody Valentine, The Drop Nineteens, Candy Claws, Tanukichan, and many more! Tune in to drift away!
