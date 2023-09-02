Are you looking for a place to get lost in heavy riffs, waves of distortion, beautiful reverb, and feel the otherworldly come to life? Join me, DJ Coco on Sundays from 10-12 p.m. to explore the celestial world of the shoegaze subgenre on the OOZ. With bands like My Bloody Valentine, The Drop Nineteens, Candy ClawsTanukichan, and many more! Tune in to drift away!  

