November is here which means so is Native American Heritage Month. The month is a time where people can celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people.
The LSU Office of Multicultural Affairs and The Native American Student Organization (NASO) provide students with an assortment of activities and events to educate the general public about tribes and to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced both historically and in the present.
This month also recognizes hundreds of different tribes and approximately 250 languages, and celebrates the history, tradition, and values of Native Americans.
NASO hosted a “Spooky Indigenous Folklore” event where students could interact with club members, enjoy a presentation of scary indigenous folklore stories, play games with one another and eat some tasty treats.
The Office of Multicultural Affairs put on a “Make Your Own Dream Catcher” event, students put their crafting skills to the test by learning how to create their very own dream catcher. The event was held at the African American Cultural Center near the University’s Barnes and Nobles and was open to students of all backgrounds and was intended to honor those of Native American Heritage.
While creating her dreamcatcher at an event, Kinesiology senior Alexandra Quintana, expressed how she feels it’s important to celebrate different cultures.
“I like how it’s celebrating culture and a cultural group here on campus,” said Quintana, “It’s a great opportunity to learn something I didn’t know how to do before.”
Most students at the event, including graphic design junior Julia Giacona, learned about the it via social media.
“I just saw it on social media, and I like crafts, so I thought, this’ll be fun,” said Giacona, “It’s a nice break from classes that’s for sure.”
If you missed one out on these events and want to learn more about Native American Heritage, there are still two more events hosted by the Office of Multicultural Affairs in November.
The Native American Student Panel held at the Student Union’s International Room on November 13th will provide students with a discussion panel about Native American culture and a Raising Canes lunch.
On November 22nd at the Echo Circle, located in Free Speech Ally, there will be a Native American Dance Demonstration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. where students are able to experience traditional Native American Dances.
These events serve as a reminder of the positive effect indigenous peoples have had on the cultural development and growth of the U.S., as well as the struggles and challenges they have and continue to face.