Without singing a note, Beyoncé still managed to become the highlight of the 63rd annual Grammy awards. The four Grammys she took home this year gave her the most Grammys for any singer and for any female artist with 28 awards. The Carter household now has 52 Grammys with Blue Ivy also taking an award home this year.
Best Pop Solo Performance winner Harry Styles kicked off the night with his hit song “Watermelon Sugar.” The British pop singer adjusted wonderfully to performing without a crowd. He set the bar high for performances going forward.
The first award of the ceremony was presented to Megan Thee Stallion for Best New Artist. Megan was a big winner during this year’s ceremony also taking home the Best Rap Song award. The Houston rapper performed the Rap Song of the Year “Savage” before joining Cardi B for “WAP.”
Dua Lipa had a big night at the Grammy’s as well taking home multiple awards and performing her hit song "Don't Start Now." Her performance included an outfit change and featured DaBaby. The two artists displayed great chemistry while performing “Levitating.” DaBaby had an amazing performance with Roddy Ricch earlier in the night as well.
Another Baby graced the Grammy stage when Lil Baby performed “The Bigger Picture.” He brought attention to the struggles that Black Americans still face today, calling for continued action like the nation saw last summer. “We don’t need allies, we need accomplices,” one of the performers said during his set.
Record of the Year and Album of the Year, the two most coveted awards went to Grammy veterans. Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” won Record of the Year bringing her tally to seven Grammys in just two years. “Folklore” gave Taylor Swift her third Grammy for the Album of the Year category, a great accomplishment for the 11-time Grammy winner.
Tributes to John Prine and Kenny Rogers added a very emotional section to the show. Many other legends including Otis Redding and Mary Wilson were honored as well.
The show was star-studded with many first-time Grammy performers who all did pretty well. First-time performer and the first Black woman to ever win a Grammy for a Country category, Mickey Guyton put on a moving performance. The charismatic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, now known Silk Sonic, had everyone grooving.
The small gathering of artists at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards was very different from previous years, but not less entertaining.