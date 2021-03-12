The Oscars are finally in the process of evaluating nominees to be announced on March 15. The nominees will be announced by singer/actor couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chropra in a global livestream. The ceremony is almost two months later than what was originally planned, with the COVID-19 pandemic having a huge impact on cinema and expanding eligibility for films to be nominated. Now, the Oscars will air April 25, the latest the ceremony has ever been held.

Frontrunners for films that are likely to receive the most nominations include Chloe Zhao’s "Nomadland" and or Aaron Sorkin’s "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) are generating the most attention after both of their wins in major acting categories at this year’s Golden Globes Ceremony.

Here is a full list of all potential nominees for each category:

BEST PICTURE:

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Minari” (A24)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR:

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” (A24)

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Florian Zeller, “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR:

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian” (STXfilms)

Steven Yeun, “Minari” (A24)

Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round” (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

BEST ACTRESS:

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Hulu)

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman” (Netflix)

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

Sophia Loren, “The Life Ahead” (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent MovieFilm” (Netflix)

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios)

David Strathairn, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

Olivia Colman, “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank” (Netflix)

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari” (A24)

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian” (STXfilms)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari” (A24) – Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Darius Marder, Abraham Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Aaron Sorkin

“Mank” (Netflix) – Jack Fincher

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“The Mauritanian” (STXfilms) – M.B. Traven, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger” (Netflix) – Ramin Bahrani

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Ruben Santiago-Hudson

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE:

“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation) – Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

“Onward” (Pixar) – Kori Rae

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix) – Will Becher, Richard Phelan

“Soul” (Pixar) – Pete Docter, Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS) – Stéphan Roelants, Tomm Moore, Paul Young, Nora Twomey

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN:

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara

“Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Shane Valentino, Andrew Baseman

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Grant Major, Anne Kuljian

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – Sean Bobbitt

“Mank” (Netflix) – Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Phedon Papamichael

“Cherry” (Apple TV Plus) – Newton Thomas Sigel

BEST COSTUME DESIGN:

“Emma” (Focus Features) – Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Ann Roth

“Mank” (Netflix) – Trish Summerville

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Bina Daigeler

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features) – Nancy Steiner

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – Mark Bridges

BEST FILM EDITING:

“The Father” (Searchlight Pictures) – Yorgos Lamprinos

“Minari” (A24) – Harry Yoon

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Chloé Zhao

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten

“Mank” (Netflix) – Kirk Baxter

BEST MAKEUP/HAIRSTYLING:

“Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” (Warner Bros) – Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Adruitha Lee

“The Glorias” (Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment) – Judy Chin, Miia Kovero, Adrien Morot

“Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix) – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Matiki Anoff (makeup department head), Mia Neal (hair department head), Larry M. Cherry (hair department head)

“Pinocchio” (Roadside Attractions) – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – Scott Wheeler, Sabrina Cruz Castro, Nakoya Yancey

BEST SOUND:

“Greyhound” (Apple TV Plus) – Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

“Mank” (Netflix) – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

“Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS:

“Mank” (Netflix) – Wei Zheng, Simon Carr, Pablo Helman, James Pastorius

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

“Mulan” (Walt Disney Pictures) – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

“Tenet” (Warner Bros) – Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – Ryan Laney, Maxwell Anderson, Johnny Han, Piers Dennis

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE:

“Blizzard of Souls” (Film Movement) – Lolita Ritmanis

“The Midnight Sky” (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

“Minari” (A24) – Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

“Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

BEST ORIGINAL SONG:

“All In: The Fight for Democracy” (Amazon Studios) – “Turntables” – Janelle Monáe, Nathaniel Irvin III, George “George 2.0.” A. Peters II

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” (Netflix) – “Húsavík” – Written by Savan Kotecha, Rickard Goransson, fat max Gsus

“The Life Ahead” (Netflix) – “Io Si (Seen)” – Written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros) – “Fight for You” – Written by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – “Speak Now” – Written by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures) – Alexander Nanau, Bernard Michaux, Hanka Kastelicová, Bianca Oana

“The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures) – Marcela Santibañez, Maite Alberdi

“Time” (Amazon Studios) – Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn, Garrett Bradley

“The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Pictures Classics) – Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – David France, Alice Henty, Askold Kurov, Joy A. Tomchin

“MLK/FBI” (IFC Films) – Benjamin Hedin, Sam Pollard

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Night of the Kings” (Ivory Coast)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

“La Llorona” (Guatemala)

BEST ANIMATED SHORTS:

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix) – Michael Govier, Will McCormack

“Kapaemahu” (The Animation Showcase) – Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson, Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike) – Erick Oh

“Out” (Disney Plus) – Steven Clay Hunter

“The Snail and the Whale” (Magic Light Pictures) – Max Lang, Daniel Snaddon

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

“Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa” (Topic) – Barbara Attie, Mike Attie, Janet Goldwater

“Colette” (Time Travel Unlimited) – Anthony Giacchino

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios) – Kris Bowers, Ben Proudfoot

“Do Not Split” (Field of Vision) – Anders Hammers

“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix) – Sophia Nahli Allison

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT: