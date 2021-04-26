The 93rd Academy Awards had its fair share of sweeps, snubs and predictable wins.

Things looks a little different this year due to the pandemic. Regina King opened the awards and explained how the show was able to be held in person. "People have been vaxxed, tested, re-tested, socially distanced, and we are following all of the rigorous protocols that got us back to work safely. So, just like on a movie set, when we're rolling, masks off, and when we're not rolling, masks on," King said.

Even though it was a little different, some things stayed the same. This year the show was held at Union Station as well as its usual venue the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, with some nominees also video calling in from their respective locations. There also wasn’t a host again this year, with the last host of the show being Jimmy Kimmel in 2017 and 2018.

When it comes to the winners list, as always, some were expected, and some came as a shock to viewers.

“Nomadland” sweeped with Chloé Zhao winning best director, Frances McDormand winning best actress in a leading role and the film winning the big, best picture award.

“The Crown” star Emerald Fennell won best original screenplay for her film “Promising Young Woman.” Tyler Perry also received the Jean Hersholt humanitarian award.

There’s always a handful of celebrities who give memorable speeches, and those are often the best part of the night.

Youn Yuh-Jung won best actress in a supporting role for her work in “Minari” and gave an adorable speech, starstruck over presenter Brad Pitt. Daniel Kaluuya won Best actor in a supporting role for his performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” His speech was powerful and hilarious. “Like, my mom, my dad, they had sex — it's amazing! I'm here. I'm so happy to be alive and I'm gonna celebrate that tonight,” the actor said, getting a laugh from the crowd and a shocking look from his mother.

There was also a memorable game with Questlove and Lil Rel Howery that ended with Glenn Close doing “Da Butt.”

The awards ended on a surprising note, with awards being rearranged as the best actor in a leading role closed the show instead of best picture. Fans expected late actor Chadwick Boseman to win for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” but Anthony Hopkins won for his work in “The Father.” The show ended awkwardly and abruptly after presenter Joaquin Phoenix announced Hopkins wasn’t even there and the Academy accepted the award on his behalf.

Hopkins later posted this accepted speech on his Instagram account, thanking the Academy for the honor and paying tribute to Boseman.

You can view the full list of the 2021 Oscars winners here.