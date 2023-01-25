From snubs and surprises to projected winners, this year’s Oscar nominations have everyone on their toes for the highly anticipated night of wins and monumental moments.

2022 was the moment for some of cinema’s best. Austin Butler left movie goers mesmerized with his electrifying portrayal of the legendary Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s "Elvis" while Brendan Fraser made his grand return to the silver screen in the gripping and solemn film "The Whale."

All eyes are on Michelle Yeoh for her history-making nomination as the first Asian actress nominated in the lead actress category for her portrayal in "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Regrettably, Viola Davis was snubbed for her brilliant performance in "The Woman King."

Tune in live to ABC on March 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. CDT.

Take a look at the complete list of this year’s nominees and make sure to fill out your Oscar watch party ballots:

Best Picture

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Animated Feature Film

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

Cinematography

James Friend, "All Quiet On The Western Front"

Darius Khondji, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

Mandy Walker, "Elvis"

Roger Deakins "Empire of Light"

Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"

Costume Design

Mary Zophres, "Babylon"

Ruth Carter, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Catherine Martin, "Elvis"

Shirley Kurata, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Jenny Beavan, "Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris"

Documentary Feature Film

"All That Breathes"

"All The Beauty And The Bloodshed"

"Fire Of Love"

"A House Made Of Splinters"

"Navalny"

Documentary Short Film

"The Elephant Whisperers"

"Haulout"

"How Do You Measure A Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger At The Gate"

Film Editing

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond, "Elvis"

Paul Rogers, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Monika Willi, "Tár"

Eddie Hamilton, "Top Gun: Maverick"

International Feature Film

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"EO"

"The Quiet Girl"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"The Whale"

Music (Original Score)

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

Music (Original Song)

"APPLAUSE," from "Tell It like a Woman"

"HOLD MY HAND," from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"LIFT ME UP," from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"NAATU NAATU," from "RRR"

"THIS IS A LIFE" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Production Design

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way Of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

Short Film (Animated)

"The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse"

"The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year Of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It"

Short Film (Live Action)

"An Irish Goodbye"

"Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

Sound

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way Of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Visual Effects

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way Of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

"All Quiet On The Western Front"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Women Talking"

Writing (Original Screenplay)

"The Banshees Of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"