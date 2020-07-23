Shopping local is a trend we should all follow.
It’s easy to think of shopping at big and popular corporations when shopping for clothes, but there are plenty of sellers, right here in Baton Rouge, who have items that are just as cute for an even cuter price.
Often having to work twice as hard, small businesses help boost the economy, are usually better for the environment and add character to their surrounding locations. Plus, shopping local supports Baton Rouge’s own and helps you score unique pieces.
The Maybe Collection VS. The Reformation
Baton Rouge native and founder of The Maybe Collection Paula LaFargue makes ethical and timeless clothing, sewn and shipped right here in Baton Rouge.
Popular brand The Reformation has a similar goal, with sustainable fabrics and packaging, with timeless pieces that are flattering for every body type.
However, these high quality goods come at a cost, and The Reformation usually has a high one with their brand.
The Reformation has a linen collection, but a pair of their linen shorts can cost up to $128, while The Maybe Collection has linen shorts for about $58. Specifically known for their dresses, The Reformation can cost over $200, while one from The Maybe Collection is just over $100.
Moxi Boutique VS. ASOS
ASOS is a trendy and fast fashion retailer in the UK and has one American warehouse in Atlanta, Georgia; shopping locally helps with lowering the carbon footprint that may be included in its journey to get you.
With similar styles and fun clothing, the Moxi Boutique in Baton Rouge is a great alternative. If you appreciate block heels, sandals or booties, the price ranges at $45, similar to ASOS.
Simply Chic BR VS. Free People
Popular brand Free People is known for jewelry specifically, but Simple Chic's jewelry has a very similar aesthetic with a rather affordable price. Free People has flowy and fun dresses but they’re very pricey, typically well over $100, while the Simple Chic alternatives are just as stylish at a fraction of the price.
Sandals and booties are also a huge part of the boho aesthetic, and Simple Chic comes through with both. Active wear, denim jeans, swimwear, whatever you can find at Free People, you can find at Simple Chic BR.
It’s never a bad thing to shop locally. There are plenty of alternatives to the items you purchase from bigger retailers and brands at your local shops. Support small businesses and shop local; it’s better for the environment and your wallet.