Fast, loud and energetic. The members of Void, a Lafayette-based band, described their sound with three common adjectives associated with metal music.
Metal music is a genre first developed in the late ’60s. It’s characterized by distorted guitar sounds, loud drumming and aggressive lyrics and a fanbase that loves the center of mosh pits. Sometimes called the most misunderstood genre and music community, those who don’t listen frequently may believe all metal sounds the same, but in reality, many new and diverse genres have developed since the first metal bands formed.
When a trio of metal bands met up at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 9, the sounds from the stage were representative of vastly different sub-genres of metal.
Glacial Coffin, a Baton Rouge band, took the stage first. The members wore black face paint. Corey Butler, the lead singer, wore leather gear and a hooded costume shading a face covered in fake blood.
Glacial Coffin taglines its music as death metal with a frozen Nordic core.
“It’s more European than what’s used to being written around here,” Butler said. “It’s very unique, in my opinion, you know, more melodic death metal.”
Void, a Louisiana old school metal band, followed Glacial Coffin’s set. Void band members took over the stage in thrash metal t-shirts, jeans and bullet belts, all resembling the fashion of the famous bands of the ’80s, such as Metallica and Megadeth.
Members of Void joined the crowd after their set to build more energy for 4MagNitrous, the next band. As Void joined in the moshing, some members climbed back on the stage to leap off and crowdsurf.
4Mag Nitrous, a Louisiana-infused metal band based in New Orleans, closed the night with a southern metal and hard rock mix of music.
With multiple albums out over several years, 4Mag Nitrous lead singer Joel Cangiolosi, an LSU art alumnus, said the band’s sound has changed over time.
“Our music has grown,” Cangiolosi said. “We’re able to do more experimental stuff. Some stuff is faster; some stuff is more intricate.”
Despite metal’s many facets, Ben Michon, 4Mag Nitrous guitarist, said that metal music still suffers from several stereotypes. Michon said he encourages people to have an open mind when it comes to metal music and the individuals involved.
“We’re just out there to have a good time,” Michon said. “It’s a positive thing. You get the energy out in a positive way.”
Lily Woodruff, the photographer for Void, explained the importance of giving metal music a shot even if you have never tried it before. Woodruff has always been a fan of metal, and its something she likes sharing with her coworkers and friends, who she often invites to the concerts she shoots.
“You wouldn’t know until you try it,” Woodruff said. “I think giving it a chance, you’d be surprised what you find.”
An often repeated sentiment of all the bands and audience members is that metal isn’t something to fear. It is a vast and diverse genre. For everyone.