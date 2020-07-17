Music has a way of being universally impactful and resonating with many. So many Black artists in the music industry have responded to the murder of George Floyd and the push of the Black Lives Matters Movement by speaking up and using their music to shed light on the current racial situation currently going on in America.
Black artists have been discussing racial inequality in their music for years, but this new wave of inspiration and urge to educate has led to more songs shedding light on the movement being made. From H.E.R. to Beyoncé, here are some inspirational songs this year made by Black artists in response to the Black Lives Matter Movement:
“BLACK PARADE” – Beyoncé
Queen B herself has never been shy sharing her roots and uplifting Black men and women. Just last year she dropped “BROWN SKIN GIRL” for the “The Lion King : The Gift” soundtrack which celebrated Black women and their natural beauty.
Now, Beyoncé celebrates Black culture while highlighting the current marches going on in America in her song “BLACK PARADE.” “I can't forget my history is her story, yeah, Black, maybe that's the reason why they always mad, yeah, they always mad, yeah. Been passed 'em, I know that's the reason why they all big mad,” are just some of the powerful lyrics the song includes. She dropped the song on Juneteenth, which makes it even more significant. Along with promoting Black owned businesses on her website, she also announced that the song will benefit BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund,administered by the NAACP to support them as well.
“I Cry” – Usher
Usher released an emotional track in response to the Black Lives Matter Movement. The singer shared recent events and struggles within the Black community partially inspired the track.
With lyrics like “I fight for the future we’re making, it can change if we face it,” it’s clear that just like many, Usher has been emotionally impacted by the events that have occurred this year. The message shared in the song resonates with listeners being both inspirational and relatable.
https://twitter.com/Usher/status/1276368031866712064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1276368031866712064%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rollingstone.com%2Fmusic%2Fmusic-news%2Fusher-new-song-i-cry-1020944%2F
“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.
H.E.R. uses her mesmerizing voice to highlight inequality in America. With the last words of George Floyd being the title of the track, H.E.R. discusses the unfair treatment of Black people in America and includes a power message.
“Trying times all the time, destruction of minds, bodies, and human rights. Stripped of bloodlines, whipped and confined, this is the American pride. It's justifying a genocide romanticizing the theft and bloodshed that made America the land of the free,” is just the beginning the impactful speech included in the track. Hearing about the struggles that Black people face directly from Black people is an important part of the progress being made.
“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby
Lil Baby has a lot to say about police brutality, protests and racism, sharing his thoughts in his song “The Bigger Picture.”
An influential rapper like Lil Baby is able to reach the youth of this country and encourage them to become activists in their communities. “I can't lie like I don't rap about killing and dope, but I'm telling my youngins to vote,” is just one example of how he used the song to reach out to his younger audience.
“The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady” - Kid Kudi, Eminem
Kid Cudi talks about his own personal growth and Enimem raps about current events like impact of the coronavirus on their new song “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady”. Eminem also mentions George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery at the end of the track. The rapper discussed their deaths by saying, “Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbey yeah, how the f—— is it that so many cops are dirty. Stop man, please, officer, I’m sorry but I can’t breathe when I got you on top of me.”
Both artists have a strong following and powerful voices so that makes it even more important that they’re speaking out on the topic of racial injustice.
-
With change needed in America, Black artists using their voices helps push for change and moves us in the right direction.