Social distancing made me realize that I actually have time to do certain activities that I didn't do much of during the school year. Baking is one of those activities. I made cinnamon rolls the other day. They did come out terribly, but I did kill some time while prepping and baking.
Baking doesn't have to be hard. Sometimes a box of brownie mix is good enough to satisfy that sweet tooth. Baking is also a cool skill to learn with all this time. You'll also get food at the end of it. It doesn't hurt to try.
Here are 5 baking ideas to try out when you're bored:
1. Brownie Galore
Brownies are the staple of my life. Nothing can go wrong with brownies. I personally use the Betty Crocker brownie mix, but you don't have to stop there.
A layer of cookie dough at the bottom of the pan and pouring the brownie mix on top will sure make for a wonderful treat. You can also add nuts if you want to. A layer of marshmallows on top of the brownie mix will also be a nice addition.
Add-ins for brownies are countless. You may take inspiration from this and add your own twist.
2. Chase that bread
Bread is hot right now. It's all over Instagram and Twitter. So why not join the fun?
Banana nut bread and sourdough bread are the ones I've seen a lot. It'll also be cool to have freshly baked bread with your favorite cheese. It may not come out great at first, but practice makes perfect.
Don't need to go to the store when you can make your own loaf of bread.
3. When life gives you lemon squares
A simple delicacy with a lot of work. It's a perfect way to kill time when you have to make the crust and lemon topping for a cure for sweet tooth. It's also great for a household.
Tart desserts are a secret favorite mine because I don't eat them most of the time. But, it's always a delight to have one occasionally. If you're in a sour mood, make a tart treat that will maybe end with happiness.
4. Snap. Crackle. Pop.
Rice Krispies treats has to be the easiest dessert I have ever made. It's simple when all you need are marshmallows, butter and cereal.
It's easy to make, but it comes with a sticky price. It's hard at first, but it's worth it at the end when you have a delicious treat to go to. You don't have to use the original Rice Krispies. You can use the Cocoa Rice Krispies or Fruity Pebbles.
5. A cheer for churros
Some of you are fans of Disney World, and you can bring it with you at home. Churros have a short preparation and cooking time if you want a fast dessert. Although, you can add a filling inside the churros if you want to kill some time.
You can use Nutella, chocolate or dulce de leche. It's a sugar rush waiting to happen. Just be careful because the oil can get very hot. Overall, you can sit back and enjoy a cinnamon delight.
If you feel like you're craving for a churro from Disney World, get up and make your own churros to satisfy those cravings.