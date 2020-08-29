It was a surprise to see that the Emmy Awards will be continuing during a pandemic, but the talented creators and actors of 2019 cannot go unnoticed. HBO and Netflix put out the most nominations. Netflix has 160 nominations, and HBO has 107.
In addition, some of the shows nominated were ranked by the entertainment section. I want to discuss my favorite aspects of these shows and my predictions for them.
"Watchmen"
"Watchmen" is one of my favorite shows of 2019. From the first to last episode, I was blown away of how creative and unique "Watchmen" was. "Watchmen" was able to snag 26 nominations. The show was nominated for categories like music, production design, casting, cinematography and many more.
The cinematography and music of "Watchmen" was a wonder to watch. I wouldn't be surprised if they won in these categories for a limited series. Although, the categories I am most excited for are outstanding supporting actor, lead actress, lead actor and outstanding limited series.
Regina King is nominated for outstanding lead actress, and I think she is above the competition. Her performance is the best that I have seen in 2019.
"Euphoria"
I think we all know this one. "Euphoria" was all over my Twitter timeline every Sunday night. I mean a show can't go wrong with Zendaya in it. But, Zendaya's performance still didn't outshine the others who were all equally important to the story.
Although I do love the casting choices, I was disappointed that Zendaya was the only actress nominated for "Euphoria". "Euphoria" only has six nominations for this year.
"Euphoria" also was nominated for outstanding costumes, makeup, music composition and music supervision. Labrinth is the music composer for "Euphoria", and his work is truly amazing.
Makeup and costumes is also another factor that made "Euphoria" so beloved. There is even a TikTok trend where creators use makeup styles that were similar to the ones on "Euphoria". I am certain that "Euphoria" will win for outstanding contemporary makeup.
"Hollywood"
"Hollywood" earned 12 nominations. The limited series was able to get nominations for outstanding period hairstyling, makeup, costumes,music composition, main title theme music, sound mixing, production design and prosthetic makeup.
Dylan McDermott, Jim Parsons and Holland Taylor are nominated for outstanding supporting actor and actress, and Jeremy Pope is nominated for outstanding lead actor. I did enjoy Pope's performance, but I think Jeremy Irons will win the nomination for his performance in "Watchmen".
"The Politician"
With five nominations, "The Politician" only has one actress,Bette Midler, nominated for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series. But, they are nominated for outstanding contemporary costumes, hairstyling, makeup and main title design.
I would say the costumes were the best feature from "The Politician". The costumes matched the character's personalities, and I really liked tuning in to each episode and loving the costume choice. They are in competition with "Euphoria" in this category, but I would choose the "The Politician" over "Euphoria".
"Love Is Blind"
I remember sitting in my apartment mindlessly watching "Love Is Blind". This show made it so easy for me to procrastinate my homework, but I am surprised it was nominated for two Emmys.
"Love Is Blind" is nominated for outstanding structured reality program and casting for a structured reality program.