The 2021 Grammy nominations were announced Tuesday morning with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Rich dominating their respective categories and earning notable nominations in the general categories too.
Beyoncé’s sweep with nine of the nominations came as a bit of surprise due to the star having no recent albums released in the past year. Beyoncé received nominations for her song “Black Parade” and her documentary “Black is King,” along with a Record of the Year nomination for her feature with Megan Thee Stallion on the remix of “Savage.”
Rapper Roddy Rich is nominated for two big categories, Song of the Year and Record of the Year, for his songs “Rockstar” and “The Box.” These two songs also received nominations in rap categories like Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.
Taylor Swift received nominations for her work on her most recent album “Folklore” and Dua Lipa’s nominations mostly went toward her song “Don’t Start Now.”
Post Malone received three nominations for the Grammy Awards with all three taking place in the larger, general categories which are most anticipated at the ceremony. His 2019 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is a contender for Album of the Year and his single “Circles” took spots in both the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.
Harry Styles also received three nominations this year. This is the first time Styles has been nominated for the Grammys. Styles’ second album “Fine Line” is a contender for Pop Vocal Album of the year and “Watermelon Sugar” is in the category for best Pop Solo Performance. Styles received another nomination for his elaborate music video for “Adore You.”
Although many artists are celebrating their nominations, some fans believe their favorites were snubbed this year. Popular country singer Luke Combs received no nominations in the country music categories despite having success with his album “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get.” There was also uproar over The Weeknd’s lack of nominations even though his album “After Hours” did well on the charts.
Though it is unclear what the actual ceremony will look like, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be held on January 31, 2021, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.