Baton Rouge’s cultural and historical richness creates ample opportunities for day trips in the city. Here’s a few itinerary ideas to keep in your back pocket for when you feel like exploring.
1. Breakfast
Louie’s Cafe
Louie’s Cafe is a diner at the North Gates of LSU's campus and has been a staple in the Baton Rouge area since 1941. Louie's is most famous for its homestyle breakfast, with pancakes and signature omelets being customer favorites. Stop by Louie’s, 3322 Lake St., anytime from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for an affordable meal at a classic counter setting.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Another Broken Egg is a casual brunch chain with locations throughout the South. Another Broken Egg offers a diverse menu of breakfast and brunch dishes, ranging from signature waffles to sandwiches. There are two Baton Rouge locations, 2531 Citiplace Court and 9655 Perkins Rd. You can stop by to fuel up before a day of adventure.
Zeeland Street
Zeeland Street is in the heart of the Garden District and is most popular for serving hearty breakfast and lunch plates for an array of diets. Customer favorites include the avocado toast and BLT breakfast sandwich. Swing by Zeeland Street, at 2031 Perkins Rd., to put something on your stomach that won’t break the bank.
2. Morning Activity
Louisiana Art & Science Museum (LASM)
Louisiana Art & Science Museum is located on the banks of the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge, 100 River Road South. Originally the site of a historic train station, LASM hosts immersive astronomy exhibits, with the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium and several permanent space-themed galleries. LAASM offers an array of changing exhibitions highlighting the pursuit of knowledge in Louisiana.
LSU Museum of Art
The LSU Museum of Art is a fully dedicated art museum in Baton Rouge, featuring rotating exhibitions originating from artists all over the world. There’s something new to explore each time you visit. Admission is free for LSU students who present their LSU ID. The LSU Museum of Art is located on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Hilltop Arboretum
The Hilltop Arboretum is a tree-dedicated botanical garden owned by LSU. Free and open to the public, the space offers those in the area a serene place to bask in nature and disconnect from the stressors of everyday life. Hilltop Arboretum is open every day from sunrise to sunset at 11855 Highland, Rd.
3. Lunch
Soulshine Kitchen & Bar
Soulshine Kitchen & Bar serves Southern-style comfort foods right on the outskirts of the LSU campus, 144 W. Chimes St. Go-to eats include smothered chicken, cornbread dressing and blackened catfish. The restaurant’s bright, rustic design makes it perfect for a lunch session in the Red Stick.
The Chimes on Highland
The Chimes on Highland has become synonymous with hungry tailgaters and LSU students kicking off their weekends. The multi-level restaurant and bar has a speakeasy aura and features a diverse menu of on-tap beers. Customer favorites include the Catfish Purdue and duck sausage gumbo.
Doe’s Eat Place
Doe’s Eat Place has become a staple of Mid-City, offering a diverse menu of American classics such as steak, po'boys and specialty salads. The cocktail menu features Louisiana-made products, with Current Affairs, a twist on the original Tequila Sunrise, being a customer favorite. Doe's Eat Place is located at 3723 Government St.
4. Afternoon activity
Baton Rouge Gallery
Baton Rouge Gallery operates as a multi-media, contemporary art gallery in the historic City Park. With exhibitions rotating monthly, the gallery is an integral co-op of the local art community. Admission is always free at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Hours are noon to 6 p.m.
Louisiana Rural Life Museum
The Louisiana Rural Life Museum is located on a 400-acre agricultural research station and showcases the more overlooked aspects of 18th–19th century rural life in Louisiana. The museum includes an exhibit barn and 32 historic outbuildings visitors can explore and learn about, like a blacksmith's shop and sugar house. Admission is $10 for LSU students with their Tigercard. The Louisiana Rural Life Museum is located at 4560 Essen Lane and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens
The LSU AgCenter Botanical Gardens are located on the same grounds as the Rural Life Museum and display acres of flora for enthusiasts to enjoy. The expansive collection includes wetlands, specialty flora and a walking trail for visitors to explore. Admission to the botanic gardens is free. The grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.