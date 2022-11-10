Speaking two languages is no easy feat. Having to learn a new language over the span of a few weeks in order to perform an opera in front of dozens of people added an extra level of difficulty for the students involved in “Viva Italia!”

“Viva Italia!,” put on by LSU’s Turner-Fischer Center for Opera earlier this semester, highlighted many famous arias and choruses that come from Italy. It showcased the wonderful world of music from the country, as every word was sung in Italian.

In order to perform the songs correctly, students had to learn each word and the pronunciations on their own time, so they would be prepared at rehearsals.

Chorus member Lily Hodges, a vocal performance sophomore, said her process was to, “speak the words before applying the notes to them.”

Since the chorus members only met for rehearsal twice a week, there was a lot of individual practice required.

“It was tough at first, but once I was able to get it, it was very easy,” Hodges said.

On top of learning the words in a foreign language, the cast had to memorize their lines.

The last song in “Viva Italia!,” “Sarìa possibile?... Dell’elisir mirabile” from Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore, is 43 pages long. It lasts approximately 10 minutes when sung – depending on the version of the song.

The entire show lasted over an hour and not a single word, note or pronunciation was out of place. It was not necessary to know what was being said to understand the emotion and character of the songs.

But if the passion behind each word sung was not enough, the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts is sure to display superscripts so audiences can more clearly understand the context of the performance.

Audiences may wonder why use superscripts instead of singing in English?

Cullen Sadler, the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts marketing coordinator, offered a bit of insight.

“The opera program is one of the oldest of its kind,” Sadler said.

The program began in the 1930s, and the tradition of performing operas in the original language has continued to today.

Not only does the history of the opera program on campus pay respect to the original composition of the pieces, but the state of Louisiana remains heavily influenced by its time as a French colony, where classic artforms were valued highly.

This weekend, the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts is putting on “Cendrillon,” a French operatic telling of the story “Cinderella.”

If anyone is unfamiliar with the opera program on campus, this opera will be a great introduction. Even though the performance will be in French, most people know the story and will be able to follow along with the plot and enjoy the performance.

Though some may stereotype opera as a boring artform, in reality, the performances are full of life.

A big part of the energy in LSU productions comes from the students involved. The students are able to interpret the songs and staging in different ways. While someone may have seen a performance at LSU in the ’90s, if they were to see the same show again today, there would be something new to enjoy.

This uniqueness is perpetuated further by the selection process that goes into each school year.

Dugg McDonough, the artistic director of the Turner-Fischer Center for Opera at LSU, first begins the selection process by looking at the ability of the incoming singers. McDonough picks what will be fun and slightly challenging for the students.

“A lot of thought goes into it,” he said.

The program tries to select at least two pieces a year that require orchestra. And on top of that, affordability also has to be taken into account.

With all the little pieces that have to be handled meticulously, it is no surprise that a great amount of effort is put into these show-stopping performances.

You can watch “Cendrillon” on Friday, Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Shaver Theatre, located in the Music and Dramatic Arts Building on campus. Student tickets are $12. There is also a 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, Nov. 13.