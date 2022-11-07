Local rock band 3 Hot Guys released its debut album, "Lover Liquor Loser" on Halloween.

The band members released the album after a coordinated collaboration. While attending colleges across the country, the members sent each other demos and reunited to record the album in the summer of 2022.

1. "Wastin' Time"

The album starts off with “Wastin’ Time” which sets the tone with a thick classic rock riff paired with lead singer Jordan Mathis’ soaring voice.

Guitarist Richard Viso thinks the band's sense of fun is reflected in the song.

"Killer guitar solo, killer drums, killer vocals. I think it’s all there for sure,” Viso said.

After Mathis finished recording her portion, band members John Pojman and Jackson Morris went back into the song to add backup vocals.

“They added in some really funny chants that you can hear if you listen closely to the backup vocals,” Mathis said.

2. "Absolut Amnesia"

“Absolut Amnesia” is the second track on the album and has a strong, fast-paced blues riff to propel the song. It almost feels like a throwback to the classic blues inspired rock of the '70s with a soaring guitar solo near the end of the song.

3. "Last Call"

“Last Call” starts off with another classic sounding rock riff with the lead soloing over it to the intro. It is slightly reminiscent of "Absolut Amnesia's" blues-led chord progression, but with an almost Van Halen-esque squealing lead guitar.

4. "Secret To Keep"

“Secret To Keep” started out with a much more mellow arpeggiated chord and led into a calmer, slower feel compared to the earlier higher energy songs. This song feels more touching as it harkens back to the emotional lyrics and slower rock ballads of the 1980s.

5. "Wrapped Up"

“Wrapped Up” is a classic throwback to blues rock love songs lamenting over the many different feelings love invokes. The song is supported by a strong bluesy riff that isn’t as heavy as the earlier songs but fits the mood for what this song is aiming to do.

6. "Those Long Nights"

“Those Long Nights” is an acoustic piece that immediately sets itself apart from other songs on the album. The song itself is inspired by 1980s power ballads, which are known for being slower and more sentimental when compared to the average rock song.

“It has the most instruments and melodies of anything on the album," Pojman said. "It was a blast to arrange and record."

In addition to the vast melodies at work in this piece, the lyrics play an important role in making the song particularly poignant.

“I’m a sucker for songs about young love, and I think that the mix of the instrumentals and lyrics in this song capture a beautiful and relatable experience for many young people who are experiencing the ups and downs of relationships in college,” Mathis said.

7. "Hollywood Blues"

Next up is “Hollywood Blues,” which immediately enters into a hard-hitting rock blues piece that your average listener can’t help but bob their head to.

“I like to imagine those monkeys from Coldplay’s ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ music video dancing to ‘Hollywood Blues,’" Morris said. "Oh, and there’s a bass solo,” he added, nodding to his own role as 3 Hot Guys' bass guitarist.

8. "Aphrodite"

“Aphrodite” is a bit of a slower song and starts off with vocals from Viso who is then joined in by Mathis. Both of these vocalists harmonizing results in a unique song that has a dreamy sounding chorus.

Drummer Brant Broussard said he believes it's a wonderful addition to the album.

“I really enjoy the chill vibe with a mixture of Jordan and Richard’s voices,” Broussard said.

9. "Build Me, Break Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me”

“Build Me, Break Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me” is a song about a complicated relationship that evokes all the different feelings mentioned in the title.

While not as high energy as some songs on the album, this song packs an emotional punch, and the medium tempo fits well with the subject matter.

Near the end, police sirens and a reporter’s voice can be heard while a guitar solo is played, which adds another unique texture to the song.

10. “You Say (Pissin’ In The Stairwell)”

“You Say (Pissin’ In The Stairwell)” details the effects of drinking until you can’t remember anymore. In the song, the narrator wants to forget because of how other people are treating them.

It's a fast-paced, high energy song that makes the listener want to shout along. It benefits greatly from Mathis’ soaring vocals as she hits some amazing notes. The song shifts to an even higher energy as the rhythm adopts a galloping beat when the blaring guitar solo comes in, which produces a very well-rounded song.

11. “Make Your Head Turn”

“Make Your Head Turn” is a slower piece with less distorted guitars that seems reminiscent of 2000s indie alternative rock. This song sees Mathis embrace some of her lower register, which leads to a more chill tune that's easy to sing along to.

12. "Sleepy Morning"

“Sleepy Morning” is another slower piece that leans more into the ballad side of the band’s musical expertise.

This song solely showcases Viso’s vocals, which really allows him to come into his own and shine. His voice fits the mellow mood set by the slower song as the listener is brought to a calmer place.

13. "Lucille"

Lasting a total of 6 minutes, 18 seconds, “Lucille” ends the album with a punch. The song has a unique feel as it alternates between clean guitars and distorted heavier guitars.

"Lucille" seems to end at two and half minutes, only to revive to provide a conclusion to the album that includes beautiful clean guitar chords backing up a synth solo. After this refrain, the distorted guitars enter again as Mathis' vocals return and a guitar solo closes the whole album out.