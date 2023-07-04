Several LSU baseball players have become known for their iconic looks. Hayden Travinski’s became so popular that his teammates and fans have T-shirts dedicated to his facial hair and sunglasses.

What are the most standout looks from this season’s players and what’s the story behind them? Here’s a deep dive into the signature slays of each LSU baseball player:

Paul Skenes’ Stache

Pitcher Paul Skenes has become well-known for his signature mustache, which he’s referred to as his “magic mustache.”

But the former Air Force player hasn’t always sported the look.

Skenes didn’t know he could grow a mustache and stopped shaving when LSU played Ole Miss earlier in the season, according to an interview he did with the NCAA.

“I ran out of razors,” Skenes said, “and I just decided to keep the mustache.”

Although it came to be accidentally, Skenes now feels that the mustache is good luck.

Tre’ Morgan’s Hair

Tre’ Morgan is easily recognizable in the LSU lineup, and it’s not just because of his hitting skills or his splits on first base. His dyed blonde hair has become his staple look throughout the season.

+2 Dynamic Duo: The similarities between the two national champions at LSU Two years ago, LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward made two hires that he and the rest of LSU knew were special. But little did anyone know h…

Morgan’s sister is a cosmetologist, and she helped Morgan dye his hair the iconic bright blonde. He experimented with reddish hair in his second year before deciding to stick with the blonde. His sister continues to help Morgan with maintaining his look.

In an interview with WAFB, Morgan’s father recalled his reaction to his son’s hair when he first got the dye job.

“When you look like that and you have blonde hair,” John Morgan said, “you better know how to play, man. You better be good.”

Fans have recreated Tre’ Morgan’s look throughout the season by showing up to games wearing blonde wigs.

Hayden Travinski’s Sunnies

Hayden Travinski’s signature look of his sunglasses and facial hair have become popular enough to have its own merch, but this distinct style is a recent development for the LSU catcher.

Travinski decided to keep his sunglasses on when he was told by Jay Johnson that he would pinch hit in the ninth inning of their game against Ole Miss on April 23.

He hit a walk-off three-run home run to win the game, and the sunglasses have continued to be a staple for Travinski as he made his way into the regular lineup for the Tigers. When you think of Travinksi’s sunglasses, you think of him hitting a home run, so it’s no wonder they stuck around.

A simple design that consisted of sunnies, a mustache and a soul patch that started with just a few LSU players has expanded to fans. Upon seeing his face on shirts and hats in Omaha, Travinksi said it was “so weird, but it’s cool.”

LSU Baseball and Facial Hair

It seems like funky facial hair is a requirement to be an LSU baseball player, but this wasn’t always the case for the Tigers.

Paul Mainieri, head coach for the Tigers from 2007-2021, had a strict policy against facial hair for the majority of his career as a coach. This policy represented dedication to the program for Mainieri in a small way, but he eventually found the rule less important to him as time went on.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Mainieri noticed the mental health decline in his players, and wanted to give them a little pick-me-up, so he decided that he’d officially lift the ban against facial hair.

He allowed them to grow facial hair over the summer, and if they played well, they would get to keep it.

Seeing as it’s been about three years since the ban was lifted and LSU has won its seventh national championship, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be seeing LSU baseball players without facial hair for a very long time.

Team Uniforms

The LSU baseball team switches out its jerseys often, sporting purple, white and gold variations of the uniform.

Opinion: LSU fans are one of a kind, loyal to their teams like no other fanbase About 954 miles separate Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge and Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. That is a 14-hour drive, or a five-hour flight. It…

The gold uniforms have often been referred to as “championship golds.” The first LSU players to wear the gold were on the 1996 baseball team. The team won its College World Series in a 9-8 game.

Since then, the “golds” have become a staple part of the team’s rotation of looks and LSU lore.

The 2023 baseball team also wore the gold uniforms during its final game against Florida, before securing its national championship win.

This just further proves that, when it comes to LSU baseball, what the team wears matters.