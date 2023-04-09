Monday, April 10

Supper Star Gatsby Benefit Soiree | Proverbial Wine Store

Proverbial Wine Store, 9659 Antioch Road, is hosting a soiree. Donations will be given to STAR, Sexual Trauma Awareness Response. The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Tuesday, April 11

LSU Annual Blood Drive | Tower Drive

LSU Student Health Center is putting on its annual blood drive. This blood drive will take place on Tower Drive next to the Free Speech Alley. It starts at 10 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

School of Art Market | Student Union

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Ceramic Arts Student Association will be hosting an art sale. It will be selling ceramics, photography and more. This event will be held at the outside LSU Student Union.

Planting Positivity | Coates Hall

If the impending doom of finals week is getting to you, go and learn more about self-care activities. This event will be held at Coates Hall on the first floor on the Quad side. Come early to get a succulent at 10 a.m. and it will last until 1 p.m.

Thursday, April 13

Pride Day | Free Speech Alley

Spectrum and Student Government are hosting a day to celebrate LGBTQ+ students. There will be games and activities at the event. This event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at Free Speech Alley outside of the Student Union.

Friday, April 14

Flag Football | The Natatorium Fields

There will be a flag football game hosted by Bethany Young Adults. This game will be at The Natatorium Fields, 10877 Reiger Road. The event will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

Dance Marathon | PMAC

Dance Marathon is hosting its Big Event at the PMAC, 155 N Stadium Road, to celebrate the end of the year. This event will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 16

The Harlem Globetrotters | Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

Come out and see The Harlem Globetrotters at 2:00 p.m. This event will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena, Raising Cane’s River Center. Tickets can be purchased on TicketNetwork. Tickets are starting at $47 and go up from there.