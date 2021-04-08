“Space Jam” was one of those childhood movies that I clearly remember. I had it on VHS and constantly watched it. The movie's legacy still goes on today as more adults look back on that time and share it with the younger generation.

That legacy continues on July 16. The original film's selling point was Michael Jordan — it just makes sense to make a basketball movie with a basketball legend, so the torch was passed to LeBron James. James will be the lead on “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

I always knew “Space Jam” had a strong legacy, so I am not surprised that there will be a sequel. The movie may be reaching out to that adult audience with nostalgia while bringing in a younger generation to the lore of “Space Jam.” Although I feel like it may not work for some, it will probably make some fans content.

Remakes can be an easy money-grab, but sometimes they can hit the mark. It will take an open mind to genuinely have an accurate take on it. Although, I hope it doesn’t turn into a “Space Jam” universe series.

There was also another surprise when it was announced that Zendaya will be playing as Lola Bunny. I'm guessing this movie has a really big budget.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be streaming on HBO Max. It is also an interesting trend to follow to see how many people actually watch these premieres on HBO Max. “Godzilla v. Kong” was a smash hit on HBO Max, so there is no doubt that the new "Space Jam" movie will meet the same fate.

It seems like nostalgia and HBO Max’s convenience has drawn in a lot of people. "Space Jam" has that combo with the addition of big names in the film. Maybe it’ll be good.