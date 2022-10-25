The play “In the Spirit of Twain” will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the HopKins Black Box Theater on LSU’s campus.

Written and directed by LSU professor Travis Brisini, the story was inspired by the book “Jap Herron.”

“Jap Herron” was written by Emily Grant Hutchings, an author and self-proclaimed medium. Hutchings said that in 1917, seven years after his death, the ghost of Mark Twain appeared to her. From his visit, she transcribed the book, “Jap Harron: A Novel Written From The Ouija Board.”

To get the narrative across, there are three settings used throughout the play: one in Mark Twain’s afterlife, another in the 1900s, and a third inside the story of “Jap Herron.” The interaction between the settings keeps the audience engaged and on the edge of their seats, waiting to hear more from the other storylines.

This play's unique style and the dedication the actors put in make this show worth seeing. Casting began in early September and within two months, the performers have brought out Dr. Brisini’s ideas for a one-of-a-kind show.

Bits of comedic relief throughout the show lessen the tension and draw the audience further into the story.

“I hope the audience gets a laugh, but I hope they do so in a way that not only informs them about this weird bit of happenstance in history, but maybe gives them some insight into human nature,” Brisini said.

The play will premiere Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. and will run at the same time every night through Saturday, Oct. 29. There will also be a showing on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The HopKins Black Box is located in 137 Coates Hall. Reservation to see the show is required; however, admission is free. Reserve your seat here.