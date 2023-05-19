Anthony Bridgerton has potentially been dethroned as the best male love interest in the Bridgerton world. Unless you think Simon is still the best, that is (you would be wrong).

Anthony may have won our hearts during the second season of "Bridgerton" with his love for Kate and his family, but young King George is swoon-worthy enough in the prequel to have Bridgerton fans questioning their allegiance.

King George III, played by Corey Mylchreest, is a historical figure not too beloved by Americans, but in this fictionalized world that values romance above all, it's easy to forgive the real person in order to fall in love with King George in the show.

Mylchreest’s chemistry with India Amarteifio, who portrays Queen Charlotte, is insane and was enough to make me fond of the former enemy of the States.

Young Queen Charlotte was perfectly cast with Amarteifio (who I learned is a month younger than me, therefore, giving me an inferiority complex), but her older counterpart’s plot leaves a lot to be desired. Golda Rosheuvel is incredible as the current Queen Charlotte in Bridgerton, but the show didn’t fully commit to any of her plotlines and only gave her a few scenes of substance to work with.

We learn that her relationship with her children is very strained, but the show doesn’t actually dwell on that fact for too long.

Brimsley tells her that she has just been stuck pining for King George instead of being a good mother, but we don’t see her grapple with this fact at all; it’s just brushed under the rug in favor of Charlotte’s babymaking plan.

Charlotte’s negligence of her children in favor of her husband is understandable when you consider the support that George needs, but I would’ve preferred this nuanced situation to be explored more in the present timeline of the show.

While we are speaking of women who are imperfect mothers, Lady Danbury was one of the major highlights of this series. Learning about the terrible relationship she had with her husband made her arc of defending him and their name all the more inspirational.

Lady Danbury relayed how her husband was mistreated to the dowager Princess Augusta because she knew how important it was for the Black community to maintain their status. She successfully secured her son’s inheritance as the new Lord Danbury, which her husband would have never been able to accomplish.

Arsema Thomas was the perfect young Lady Danbury, and the fact that she’s American makes me love her more. Everything about Lady Danbury’s story was incredible, but I demand justice for Lady Danbury and Lord Ledger’s romance. She deserved to be happy, and she definitely deserved a good affair after what her husband put her through.

I worry for Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton’s friendship, however, now that Violet has learned of the affair. Will we get some drama between them in the third season of "Bridgerton?" I think Violet should just forgive her immediately and realize that her father and Lady Danbury had made each other happy.

I’m bummed that there wasn’t a cameo from Edmund Bridgerton (mostly because I read the Bridgerton prequels and love his sister), but I do believe that we will get their love story in a spinoff one day, and I’ll happily cry when that day comes.

But if the "Bridgerton" world does continue to grow, I want the producers to know that I would watch a whole show about Charlotte and George’s offspring and their romantic endeavors.

Rating: 8/10