Seeing The Black Angels live is truly an unmissable experience. From the band members' stage presence to their overall impact on the crowd, the concert was one of a kind.

The Black Angels, a psychedelic rock band from Austin, Texas, is touring around the United States performing songs from their new album “Wilderness of Mirrors.” On Monday, Oct. 24, The Black Angels stopped at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge.

Throughout the show, the band members were laid back and mellow, which fit in well with their sound.

The group's combination of psychedelic and rock music creates a unique style that is not as common in mainstream media. The originality is what makes it worth seeing live.

The music is distinct, yet enjoyable.

The range of ages and aesthetics present in the audience showed the large outreach this band has on the population. The Black Angels' music is not dedicated to pleasing just one group, but rather, something all people can enjoy.

Fans of rock were headbanging to the beat, while psychedelic music fans swayed to the melodies, and those in between were dancing along to the sounds. The band played hit songs from its new album, including “Without a Trace,” “Empires Falling” and “El Jardín.”

By the end of the night, the entire crowd was on their feet moving and grooving along to the music.

Aside from the great energy from the crowd, the band’s stage presence was amplified by the off-stage lighting team. Dark blue lights contrasted with flashes of bright orange, making the event even more fascinating to the audience.

After each song, the roar of the crowd could have easily overpowered the sounds of the amplifiers on stage.

Each of the five members of the band is insanely talented, and they all somehow stand out, yet blend together. It can be a challenge for musicians to find the right balance and not overpower one another, but The Black Angels have found their perfect harmony.

Founded in May 2004, The Black Angels have toured not only across the U.S. but in Mexico and several countries in Europe. In 2010, the band reached No. 52 on the Billboard charts for the song “Phosphene Dream” and in 2013 the Black Angels’ album Indigo Meadow was No. 15 on the Alternative Albums Chart.

The group’s love for music has also inspired the creation of the Levitation Festival, a three-day festival for psychedelic rock performers to come together and play for fans of the music. The event got its start in Austin, Texas, but has spread to Chicago, France and Canada. Levitation will be celebrating its 15th anniversary in Austin this Halloween weekend.