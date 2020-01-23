Last night Matoma and Two Friends put on a high energy concert that left fans wanting more.
Win and Woo, a Chicago duo, opened the venue with EDM versions of popular songs like “Clarity” and “Beam Me Up.” Austin Woo and Nick Winholt engaged with the crowd and kicked off the venue with fun melodies and heavy bass lines. After an hour of a high energy opener, the headliners for the Camp Superdope tour arrived on stage.
Matoma, a Norwegian producer and DJ, opened his set with a high energy mix of lights and sound making the crowd go wild. The trippy visuals and lights made Camp Superdope a true experience. Matoma’s music was full of fan favorites and original mixes. His talent on the piano, however, is what left the crowd going wild by the end of his set when he finished with an original piano melody.
The night finally wrapped up with the DJ group Two Friends. Their set was filled with throwbacks of Blink-182, The Killers and Fall Out Boy. The duo with inspirations all over the music world such as Don Diablo, Death Cab for Cutie, Bon Jovi and Black Bear, had a unique set that anybody could enjoy.
“This is our first bus tour so we’re vibing through the whole country overnight and playing the show during the day, so it’s cool to see each city,” said Matt Halper, a member of Two Friends.
Having previously been to Baton Rouge for a set at Fred’s, their second time was filled with fun and good pizza from City Slice. Eli Sones and Matt Halper were available for pictures and signatures after the show, engaging with fans and most certainly making the concert-goer’s night.