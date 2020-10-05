Every week I, political communications junior Hannah Primeaux, will be visiting various local coffee shops in Baton Rouge and reviewing them based on atmosphere, taste, decor, seating and more.
City Roots Coffee Bar: seven out of 10
City Roots Coffee Bar is an aesthetically pleasing brewery found on 1509 Government Street. The building is small but the large ceilings and exposed brick make the inside feel much larger. There’s plenty of seating for all types of groups, from big tables for large groups, to bar stools looking out over the window for individuals to study and get work done.
The atmosphere itself is great, the workers are very nice and the music is always good. However, when there are a lot of guests and the music is playing, it is very loud inside. Luckily, there is still seating outside to lessen the distractions, but these chairs are not very comfortable if you’re planning on staying for a while.
Psychology and criminology sophomore Susanna Schoek and I tried two drinks at City Roots: an iced almond milk latte and their specialty cold brew de crema. The latte had a good flavor but was incredibly strong. I recommend it if you like the taste of coffee, but, if you aren’t a fan of coffee and still need something to wake you up, the cold brew de crema is definitely the way to go. It features their in-house brewed cold brew and cream in a layered drink that tastes like ice cream. It’s amazing, but very sweet.
Overall I would definitely go to City Roots again, but probably not to study, just to visit with friends.
Hannah’s scores Susanna’s scores
Atmosphere: 7/10 8/10
Iced latte: 8/10 9/10
Cold brew: 7.5/10 7/10
Seating: 7/10 7.5/10
Brew Ha-Ha!: seven out of 10
Brew Ha-Ha!, located at 711 Jefferson Hwy, is unlike any other coffee shop I've been to in Baton Rouge.
The inside walls display a large array of local art, creating an eccentric atmosphere that feels welcoming. The structure of the building is split into three sections with varying amounts of space and noise levels, providing individual areas for customers to study, chat with friends, etc.
While this concept is clever, the only area with size-inclusive seating is the backmost room, which is typically the quietest. This made it awkward to have conversation with elementary education junior Caroline Durr as we tried to respect those studying in silence around us.
The almond milk latte had a very bitter taste and an inconsistent flavor. Durr's drink of choice, a cold brew with pumpkin spice foam, had very muted, unsweet flavor since the pumpkin spice consisted of just a spice powder on top. While I wasn't a big fan of the cold brew, Durr said she enjoyed that the flavor wasn't overpowering, unlike most fall-themed specialty drinks.
My overall thoughts are that I would come again to either study or spend time with friends– if not for the coffee, at least for the cake pops and local art.
Hannah’s scores Caroline’s scores
Atmosphere: 7/10 9/10
Iced latte: 8/10 8.5/10
Cold brew: 6/10 8/10
Seating: 5/10 8/10
Decor: 9/10 10/10
Overall: 7/10 9/10
