An A24 film that was partially filmed in Baton Rouge now has an official release date.
"The Iron Claw," a sports drama movie starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, will be released in theaters nationwide on December 22.
The movie is based on the true story of a family of professional wrestlers who made history during the 1980s, the Von Erich family.
Efron and White portray brothers Kevin Von Erich and Kerry Von Erich, respectively.
The family rose to prominence in the wrestling world, but soon became more associated with tragedy than the sport.
Five out of six of the Von Erich sons died by the time their father, Fritz Von Erich, died in 1997. The reasons for their deaths vary from suicide to overdose to drowning.
"The Iron Claw" was filmed in areas of New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and it will even feature Baton Rouge extras in parts of the film.
A24 began filming in the Baton Rouge area in November 2022. Pictures of Efron on set in Louisiana went viral for his drastic change in appearance.
it’s giving little lad https://t.co/9hn66C2GDU— ✰ 𝕟𝕠𝕥 𝕒 𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤𝕤 ✰ (@ProDumbBlonde) November 2, 2022
Efron's presence in Baton Rouge also went viral amongst LSU students, who were eager to catch a glimpse of the "High School Musical" actor.
@lsuchicks Anyone seen him??? #lsu #college #louisiana #ironclaw #zac #zacefron #movie #film ♬ original sound - Chris Jones