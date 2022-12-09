Whether this will be your first winter break in Baton Rouge or you have spent every year in the city, here are the top activities to liven up the holidays.

1. Christmas Lights Tours

Since most students live in dorms or apartments, they are usually unable to decorate the exterior of their homes with colorful lights. Thanks to Built Story Christmas Tours, there is an opportunity to drive around and see some of the best light displays in the city.

For $10, people can receive access to a map to see what Built Story Christmas Tours has determined to be the best decorative displays of the season.

So, grab a buddy, get hot chocolate, and hit the roads for this festive adventure. To purchase the map, go to app.builtstory.com.

2. Winter Wonderland Family Event

For tiger fans with little cubs, there's the Winter Wonderland Family Event, where kids can meet Santa and play in fake snow, while parents can do a little bit of shopping. Food and drinks are available at the event, as well.

On Dec. 17, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Winter Wonderland festivities are located at 13443 Lovett Road in Baton Rouge. Tickets are $10 and can be found on Eventbrite.

3. Holiday Market

People love handmade gifts from the heart, but there's just not enough time to make everyone something unique and special. However, there is enough time to go and pick up a locally-made present for your loved ones at the Local Pop-Up Mini Holiday Market.

On Saturdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local vendors will be selling the perfect holiday gifts to take home this season.

There is no entry fee for the event. The only cost is what one buys.

The event takes place at the Electric Depot, which is seven minutes from LSU’s campus, at 1509 Government St., Baton Rouge.

For more information visit the Local Pop-Up Mini Holiday Market on Facebook.

4. The Nutcracker

Most people are familiar with "The Nutcracker" ballet — the tale of a young girl and her toy soldier who has come to life.

The Baton Rouge Ballet will once again be performing this classic tale. Accompanied by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, the show is a yearly event in Baton Rouge.

The ballet will be performed on Dec. 17 and 18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day. Tickets range from $30 to $90 and can be bought online at ticketmaster.com. This performance will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theater, which is located at 275 S. River Road, Baton Rouge.

The River Center enforces a clear bag policy. For any more information on the event center’s rules and regulations, visit The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou - Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre.

5. Ice Skating on the River

Ever wondered how you'd fare at winter sports? Give ice skating a try at the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. Every holiday season, the arena floor is transformed into an ice skating rink.

Admission is $20 and can be purchased online on Ticketmaster or at the Box Office at the River Center, 275 S. River Road, Baton Rouge. No experience needed, and ice skates are provided. Skaters get to glide across the ice for a 75-minute session, with times starting at two hour intervals throughout the day. On a typical day, the first session begins at 10 a.m. and the last starts at 8 p.m.

Ice Skating on the River starts on Dec. 16 and goes until Jan. 3. There are closures on Christmas and New Year's Day. Check the River Center's website for more specific information.

6. Celebration in the Oaks

Although this event is a bit of a drive, it is one of the top things to do over winter break in Louisiana.

Located in New Orleans’s City Park, this winter wonderland of lights is sure to brighten anyone's day. The event is ongoing until Jan. 1, 2023. Ticket prices vary depending on whether the individual or group is doing a driving tour, walking tour, or even both.

This experience raises money for the park to ensure its upkeep. For ticket information visit Tickets - Celebration in the Oaks.